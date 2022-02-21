Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $592.80

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 595.20 ($8.05), with a volume of 651611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($8.16).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.50) to GBX 870 ($11.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.30) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.96) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.04).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 677.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,671.56). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,694.44).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.