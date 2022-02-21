Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI stock remained flat at $$60.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

