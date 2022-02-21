Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 4,132,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 14.11%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

