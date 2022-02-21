BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of £204.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
