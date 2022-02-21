BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of £204.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

