Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $82.35. 5,028,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

