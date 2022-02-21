Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,032. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

