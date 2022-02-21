Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.59 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

