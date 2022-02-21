Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 648 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $188.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average of $183.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

