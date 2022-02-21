Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,548 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after acquiring an additional 264,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
