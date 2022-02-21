Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $497.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.07 and a 200-day moving average of $669.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

