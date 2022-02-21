Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 947 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $199,823,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

SIVB stock opened at $613.13 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

