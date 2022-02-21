Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 181,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 288,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

