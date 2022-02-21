Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.19) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 481.80 ($6.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 472.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.88. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.11.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($43,182.42).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

