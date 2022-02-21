Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 228.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $71.92.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

