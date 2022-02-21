Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€324.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €324.00 ($368.18) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

