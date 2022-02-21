Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of Berry Global Group worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

