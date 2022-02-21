Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Big Lots worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Big Lots by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

