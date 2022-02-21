Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,253 shares of company stock worth $71,996,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $224.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.19. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

