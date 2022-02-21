Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,332.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

