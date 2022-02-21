Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 812.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

