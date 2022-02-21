Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,175 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,707,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

