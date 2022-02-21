Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDSX. decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

