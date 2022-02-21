BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,060.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

