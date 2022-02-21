BitBall Price Reaches $0.0023 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $130,075.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.91 or 1.00040767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00357283 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

