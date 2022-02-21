Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Black Hills by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

BKH stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.