Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

