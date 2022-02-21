Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
