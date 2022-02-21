BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,753,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Origin Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $14,660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $3,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

