BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.11% of Canaan worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canaan by 528.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canaan by 1,225.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,715 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

