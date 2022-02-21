BlackRock Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.55% of DarioHealth worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DRIO opened at $7.85 on Monday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

