BlackRock Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Zomedica worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 12,993,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 14,305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,990,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,977,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 1,725,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 851,982 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

