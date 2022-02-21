BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.88% of EHang worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $10,782,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in EHang by 169.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $801.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

