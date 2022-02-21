BLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. BLink has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3,033.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00107590 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

