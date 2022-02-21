BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $12,376.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00038887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00107509 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

