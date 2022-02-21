BloombergSen Inc. Buys 435,922 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,922 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 2.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.35% of GFL Environmental worth $42,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

