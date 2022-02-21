Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 5,771,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

