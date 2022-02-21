BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 390,133 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,133 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $104,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,967 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 430,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

