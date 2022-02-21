Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 388,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,521. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDRBF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.