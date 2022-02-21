Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bombardier in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.
