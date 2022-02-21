Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $837.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.27 million and the lowest is $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. 919,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,282. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.