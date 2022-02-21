Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $837.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.27 million and the lowest is $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. 919,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,282. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

