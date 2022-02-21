BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $173.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.34), with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.40).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.55) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.12) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.43) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.43) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

