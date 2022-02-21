Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $487,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

NYSE HD opened at $346.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

