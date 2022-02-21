Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,441 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $53.99 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

