BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.68.

A number of research firms have commented on BRSP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

