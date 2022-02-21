Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.
BMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. 12,278,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,903. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 55,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
