Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Jabil posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

