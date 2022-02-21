Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vericel.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,490.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vericel by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 141,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

