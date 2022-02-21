Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce sales of $207.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

