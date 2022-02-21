Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce sales of $207.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
CIR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
