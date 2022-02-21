Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,325,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

