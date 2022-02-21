Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 842,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,938. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

