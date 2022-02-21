Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target at $0.70

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNDSF shares. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.